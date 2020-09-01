Rajasthan reports 670 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 1 (ANI): A total of 670 new COVID-19 cases, 117 recoveries and six deaths were reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 82,363, the state health department informed.

The total figure includes 14,372 active cases and 66,929 recoveries.

So far, 1,062 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state.

As many as 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases and 819 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths. (ANI)

