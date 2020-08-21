Rajasthan reports 695 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 21 (ANI): Rajasthan on Friday recorded 695 more COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 67,314.

"Rajasthan reports 695 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths today; 237 patients recovered and 189 discharged. The total positive cases in the state stand at 67,314," said the State Health Department.

So far, 926 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

Out of the total cases, 51,427 people have recovered while 50,749 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29 lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)