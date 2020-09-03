Rajasthan reports 7 deaths, 705 new COVID-19 cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 3 (ANI): Rajasthan has reported 705 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities till 10:30 am on Thursday, taking the total tally of the state to 85,379, informed the State Health Department.

The number of active cases stands at 13,421 in the state.

So far, 1,088 people in the state have died after contracting the infection in the state.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload past 38-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released today.

The cumulative death toll reached 67,376 after 1,043 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus cases in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases and 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

