Rajasthan reports 8 more COVID-19 positive cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jaipur on Monday night.

All the persons are family members of a person who is already positive.

There are 56 active cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan as on Monday night, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The Medical Minister informed that the active surveillance team of the medical department has done a screening of over 3 crore families in the state.

Apart from this, 28,43,362 patients are in passive surveillance and 302 people are currently admitted in isolation in the districts of the state. Moreover, the samples are being taken by tracing people who have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive patients.

A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to combat COVID-19.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

