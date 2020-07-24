Rajasthan reports 958 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Rajasthan has reported 958 new COVID-19 positive cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

With these new cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 34,178 including 9,029 active cases and 602 deaths, it added.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in the country stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. (ANI)

