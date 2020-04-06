Rajasthan reports eight more COVID-19 positive cases, total reaches 274

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 (ANI): Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan including six who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, according to the Health Department of Rajasthan.

Out of the eight people, five have tested positive in Jhunjhunu, two in Dungarpur and one in Kota.

"The five people in Jhunjhunu and one in Dungarpur had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 274," said the State Health Department in a circular.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4000 mark, mounting to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 3666 active cases across in India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. 109 deaths have been reported in the country till date. (ANI)

