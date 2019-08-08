Rajasthan: RSS worker allegedly thrashed for celebrating scrapping of Article 370

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): An RSS worker was allegedly thrashed by four to five people in Ramganj Mandi after he took part in a celebration over revoking of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, police said quoting victim's father.

The incident took place in Ramganj Mandi in Kota district on August 7 and the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhalawar.

Briefing about the incident, Ramganj Mandi police station limits Sub-Inspector Shiv Dayal told media, "An RSS worker was allegedly thrashed by 4-5 people in Ramganj Mandi, he is at a hospital in Jhalawar. His father says in the complaint that he was attacked after he took part in a celebration over Article 370 revoked."

The Centre on August 6 announced abrogation of Article 35A and dilution of Article 370, provisions that gave the special right to subjects of the state over several matters including land, government jobs and scholarships.

The government has also bifurcated the state and carved out Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

