Rajasthan: School teacher books helicopter to return home on retirement day

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A school teacher in Rajasthan booked a helicopter to fly back home on his retirement day in Alwar, Rajasthan on Saturday.

Ramesh Chand Meena booked a rented chopper service from Delhi, for almost Rs four lakh to take him back to his residence in Malawali village in Alwar district from his school, which is 22km away.

"I had booked a helicopter and I thoroughly enjoyed the ride as well. I had a dream to fly in a chopper and it was my wish to take my wife in a helicopter sojourn and that dream has been fulfilled today," said Meena after his helicopter ride experience.

Meena was working as a senior teacher for the last four years at a Government Higher Secondary School in Sirohi and he has served as a teacher for 34 years.

"My father came home in a helicopter after his retirement and I am extremely happy about it. My mother used to wonder and ask how do people fly in a helicopter, and her wish did come true to sit and fly in a helicopter today," said Meena's son.

To witness the unusual retirement journey, large number of locals had gathered at the spot.

Meena also received a grand welcome from his friends and relatives as soon as he reached at the Government Higher Secondary School this morning, for last day of his work.

Meena flew back to his place via helicopter soon after the school principal bid him farewell and gave him a certificate of retirement.

Sensing the large crowd, ASI Deshraj, Laxmangarh police station, Dr Anwar Khan, Medical In-charge, Tehsildar Bholaram were also present on the spot to take care of all the security arrangements. (ANI)

