Rajasthan: SDRF rescues locals stranded in flood-affected areas in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team rescued locals who were stranded in the flood-affected areas in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

Parts of Pratapgarh district are facing a flood-like situation due to rise in the water level of Jakham and Mahi rivers following incessant heavy rainfall in the region.



SDRF team rescued many people including women and children from the flood-hit areas on Saturday.

"A family is stranded for two days in Darawat region due to rise in the water level of Jakham River here. A woman and infant of that family are also stranded there. Police and rescue forces are consistently trying to rescue people from the flood-affected areas here," said Irfan Khan, a local.

"Locals along with SDRF team are trying to rescue the stranded people here. Due to a rise in the river water level, a few land areas and farms have been converted into an island-like area. Around eight people are stranded in one of these areas, including women, children and senior citizens. In the first round, SDRF has rescued three children from there," said Surendra Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pratapgarh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted "heavy to very heavy" widespread rainfall in east Rajasthan on Sunday. (ANI)

