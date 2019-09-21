Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed near Sriganganagar-Pak border

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The district administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 in the areas within the range of 2-km of Sriganganagar-Pakistan international border.

The order, which was issued by District Collector Shiv Prasad Nakate, will remain force from 7 pm to 7 am till November 15, 2019.

According to the order, no person will be allowed to travel in the said area during the particular time period.

If a farmer needs to go for irrigation, he can move by obtaining permission from the Border Post Officer of the Border Security Force and Army officer located in that area. This restriction will not be imposed on the employees of the State and Central governments.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area. (ANI)

