Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A security guard died on Wednesday after a wall of the medical college's auditorium collapsed here.
The deceased Kishori Lal, retired Army personnel, was working as a guard at the medical college and was employed by a private company.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary. (ANI)
Rajasthan: Security guard dies after wall collapses in Jodhpur
ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:23 IST
