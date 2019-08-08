Representative Image
Representative Image

Rajasthan: Security guard dies after wall collapses in Jodhpur

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:23 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A security guard died on Wednesday after a wall of the medical college's auditorium collapsed here.
The deceased Kishori Lal, retired Army personnel, was working as a guard at the medical college and was employed by a private company.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:31 IST

Assam: 4 including 2 women held for alleged links with ULFA

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The police on Wednesday apprehended four people including two women for their alleged links with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:22 IST

UP: 5 killed in trucks collision in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Five people died in the early hours of Thursday after three trucks collided with each other here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:13 IST

UP: Agra man allegedly dies in police custody

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A man on Wednesday has allegedly died in the police custody.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:11 IST

Maharashtra: 3 accused escape from police custody on highway

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Three accused on Wednesday escaped from police custody on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:10 IST

Heavy rain batters Odisha

Rayagada/ Gajapati/ Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Incessant rains triggered by a deep depression severely affected the normal life in several parts of the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:05 IST

Maharashtra: Trains services on Pune - Miraj section suspended

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All trains services on Pune - Miraj section have been suspended with effect from Wednesday night, Central Railway officials said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:00 IST

UP: 3 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Three people died and one person sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Mawi Kalan here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 04:58 IST

Maha rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Kolhapur today

Kolhapur/Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All schools and colleges to remain closed in Kolhapur district on Thursday due to flood following heavy rainfall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 04:56 IST

UP: Woman refuses to withdraw triple talaq case, in-laws cut off her nose

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A woman's nose was allegedly cut off by her in-laws after she refused to withdraw the case of triple talaq.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 04:05 IST

People rescued by Sushma recall her immediate help

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)/Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's demise is saddening and a personal loss to the country, said Saurabh Bhardwaj, a resident of Varanasi, who was rescued from Nigeria after Swaraj's intervention.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 04:03 IST

Odisha govt approves project worth Rs 265 cr for Puri's development

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday chaired a high-level state committee meeting and approved five welfare projects worth Rs 265 crore for Puri.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 01:46 IST

AP: Class 10 boy held for killing 8-year-old in hostel

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): An 8-year-old Dasari Aditya, who was found dead in a washroom of BC Welfare Hostel, was allegedly killed by a class 10 student, police said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl