Rajasthan: Several vehicles collide due to low visibility on NH-8 in Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Several vehicles collided due to low visibility, caused by foggy weather conditions on National Highway 8 in Dooghera, Alwar on Thursday.

Around a dozen people were injured. They were shifted to a hospital.

Police officials are present at the spot and the damaged vehicles are being removed from the road.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

