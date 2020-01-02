Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Several vehicles collided due to low visibility, caused by foggy weather conditions on National Highway 8 in Dooghera, Alwar on Thursday.
Around a dozen people were injured. They were shifted to a hospital.
Police officials are present at the spot and the damaged vehicles are being removed from the road.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Rajasthan: Several vehicles collide due to low visibility on NH-8 in Alwar
ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:26 IST
