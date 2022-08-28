Rajasthan: SFI-backed Arvind Bhati wins JNVU Univeristy Elections, becomes new student leader

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 28 (ANI): Student's Federation of India (SFI)-backed Arvind Singh Bhati won the university elections for the post of student's union leader at Jodhpur's Jai Narain Vyas University (JNUV) after a close contest that spanned over six rounds.

The overall margin of Arvind's victory against Harendra Chowdhary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) was 905 votes. The contest was extremely close, till the first four rounds, but Arvind was able to get ahead in the fifth round with a one-sided show.

While Arvind was ahead in the first round, Harendra bounced back in the second. In the third round, Arvind got the lead again and took his total lead to 98 from 71. In the fourth round, Harendra again got the lead and brought Arvind's overall lead down to 59.



But, in the final round, Arvind was able to get a huge chunk of votes. With 1300 votes, his lead had become unassailable. Though the counting for the sixth round also happened, the mandate was so clear by the fifth round that the University President announced the results in his favour.

Arvind Singh got a total of 5,142 votes while Harendra Chowdhary remained at 4,237. Rajvir Singh, a third candidate was able to garner 608 votes. 44 votes also fell into NOTA. While 236 votes were discarded.

Arvind called the victory, a result of the hard work of all his members and said that he would like to work with all the student leaders in the college.

"This victory is not just for me, but for all my members, who have worked so hard during the campaign. The elections were conducted in a fair way. I am very happy about the result and I would like to ensure to all those who contested against me, that after the elections, we all will work together for the students," the newly-elected student leader said. (ANI)

