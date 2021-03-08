Rajasthan: Sub-inspector arrested for allegedly raping woman for 3 days

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], March 8 (ANI): A sub-inspector has been arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly raping a woman for three days at the Kherli Police Station.



According to Jaipur Range Inspector General Hawasing Ghumaria, the woman had gone to file a complaint on March 1 regarding a matter involving dowry with the in-laws.

"The woman told us that the incidents took place on March 1, 2 and 3. There is room near the police booth where the inspector lives. The incident allegedly took place there," Ghumaria said.

"We had sent the woman for a medical but she refused. But since this is a very serious matter, we have arrested the inspector," he added. (ANI)

