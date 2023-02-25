Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment exams begins in 11 districts sans internet services

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 25 (ANI): The third-grade teacher recruitment exams are scheduled to start today in which 9.64 lakh candidates will try their luck, however, it is a real test of the Ashok Gehlot government owing to the recent paper leak incidents.

Third-grade teacher recruitment exam started in 11 districts of Rajasthan today. 2,940 examination centers have been set up in 11 districts for the recruitment examination which will run till March 1.

The candidates started reaching the examination centers one and a half to two hours before the commencement of the exams.

The candidates are excited about the teacher recruitment exam for 48,000 posts. According to them, they have been preparing for this exam for a long time.

According to an official, after the candidates reach the exam center, they will be given entry into the premises only till an hour before the scheduled time of the examination. The entry gates will be closed thereafter. The exam papers will reach the examination centers only after the admission of the candidates into the centers.



This examination is being considered big ahead of the Assembly elections in the state later this year. The candidates have been given free travel allowance in roadways buses.

"Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has also written a letter to the Chief Secretary for the transparency of the examination, requesting to stop the internet in the 11 districts where the examination will be held," the official said.

"However, the decision to shut down the internet was taken by the Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner late Friday night," he added.

Examination centers have been set up in 11 districts including Jaipur for the third-grade teacher recruitment examination being organized by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.

These include Jaipur as well as Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kota, Sriganganagar, Tonk, and Udaipur. On February 25 and 26, this exam will be held in four shifts, while on February 27 and 28, this exam will be held in four shifts. Similarly, on March 1, this exam will be done in only one shift. (ANI)

