Rajasthan to generate over 1,000 MT oxygen in coming weeks: Health Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 18 (ANI): Rajasthan will soon become self-reliant in the field of oxygen generation, Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Friday, adding that around 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen will be generated in the coming weeks by the plants in the states.

As per a statement, the Health Minister also said that the government is making elaborate arrangements for oxygen generation and sufficient oxygen can be generated with oxygen generation plants and oxygen concentrators.

"Whatever be the situation of the third wave, the government is making extensive preparations to face it. Rajasthan will soon become self-reliant in the field of oxygen generation. About 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen will be generated with oxygen generation plants being set up in the state by various institutions and through other equipment," he said.



Keeping in view the experts' warning that the third wave might affect children, the state health department is working to strengthen NICU (Neonatal intensive care unit) and PICU (Pediatric intensive care unit) at all the children's hospitals in the State.

As a result of public discipline fortnight imposed by the government, door-to-door survey, conducting RT-PCR and antigen tests at the extensive level and door-to-door distribution of medical kits, he said the effect of the second wave of coronavirus in the State is reducing rapidly and the recovery rate in the State has reached more than 98 per cent.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 4,262 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. A total of 9,37,481 recoveries and 8,875 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

