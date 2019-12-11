Rajasthan to provide protection to whistleblowers against corruption

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has taken a step further on its 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption by offering protection to whistleblowers from victimization if they report the corrupt practices of public servants.

A circular in this regard has been issued to all state government departments, the Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

According to the circular issued by the Home Department, all state government departments have been directed not to obstruct or hamper the works and requests of those persons who write to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) about the illegal practices adopted by the officers or employees of the concerned department. The state government would take serious and stern action on violation of these directions.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed to this effect recently during his review meeting of the ACB at the Bureau Headquarters. He had said that corruption would not be tolerated in any form in Rajasthan and those raising voice against the corrupt practices would be given full protection.

The circular read that it was noted that on some occasions that the officials or employees of a department would hamper even the legally maintainable requests by a person who had complained against a public servant or had got him trapped by the ACB.

Complaints about the victimization of such whistleblowers were also received. Such practices would develop negativity amongst the commoners and would discourage them from raising their voice against corruption.

Eventually, such a scenario would encourage corruption.

The state government had directed all the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments to ensure that the legally doable works of the complainants were disposed-off as per the norms and their problems were redressed without any delay. Also, such whistleblowers should not be subjected to victimization unnecessarily. The circular further read that the directions issued therein should be complied with by the concerned subordinate officers as well without any fail.

It also said that the heads of the concerned departments should hold regular meetings to review the complaints or requests related to such petitioners. (ANI)