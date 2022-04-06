Rajasthan Tourism Department marks festival of Gangaur

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): In a grandeur fashion, Rajasthan Tourism Department on Tuesday celebrated the festival of Gangaur, which commenced on April 3 and continues for 18 days.

It is celebrated mainly in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

Several foreign nationals also participated in the event organised by the department.



Speaking to ANI today, Upendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Director of the state Tourism Department said, "A historical glimpse was seen in the Gangaur Festival. It is the effort of the department that we can make the foreign tourists aware of the culture here. It was the effort of the tourism department that managed to organize it well despite the prevalence of the pandemic over the past 2 years."

Married women in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, celebrate the Gangaur Festival with great fervour and devotion. During the festival, they worship the Hindu Goddess Gauri and pray for the long life of their husbands.

A colourful procession of Goddess Gauri was taken out across the city, accompanied by local bands. Many locals opted to apply mehendi in their hands.

"I am happy to be here o attend this festival. It feels great to be here honestly," a foreigner said.

Women balanced brass pitchers on their heads during the procession. Elephants, old palanquins, chariots, bullock carts, and folk performances were also a part of the procession. Foreign tourists were also seen enjoying the colourful procession. (ANI)

