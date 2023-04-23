Rajasthan: Two communities pelt stones at each other in Malpura, police personnel among injured

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 (ANI): Stone pelting broke out between people of two communities in Malpura in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Sunday, said officials.



Sub-Divisional Officer Malpura, Mahipal Singh said that police officials were also injured in the incident.



Giving details, Singh said, "At the Malpura sub-division headquarters of Tonk district, the situation worsened after a scuffle in Nagori locality led to stone pelting between the two communities in which many people were injured and many vehicles were damaged by the miscreants, while some police personnel were also injured."



Singh also informed that the top officials of the police have left Tonk with the police force to check the situation at Malpura and they'll try to pacify the groups in the area.

SDM Singh said, "In Malpura today, the day after Eid, the situation worsened after an argument developed between children. Stones were pelted at the police personnel who reached the spot, in which some police personnel were also injured."

"It is reported that the situation is very tense, Malpura is a sensitive town where many big communal riots have happened in the past," he added.

Malpura Deputy Superintendent of Police said that restoration of peace should be the first priority.

DSP Sushil Mann said, "Along with the people of two communities, some policemen were also injured, whose treatment is going on in the hospital. The first priority of the police was to bring the situation under control."

"Action will be taken as per the law," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

