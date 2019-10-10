Rajasthan: Two constables thrashed, case registered against 14 in Dholpur

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A case has been registered against 14 people for allegedly thrashing two Rajasthan police constables here on October 8.

The incident took place when the duo was going somewhere on their motorcycle while a vehicle overtook and intercepted them. Thereafter, the occupants of the vehicle allegedly took both of them to a desolated spot and beat them to the point of unconsciousness.

The accused allegedly belonged to Madhya Pradesh and involvement of son of an MP Congress MLA is also being alleged.

"A case has been registered against 14 people in connection with a case wherein two police constables were thrashed by the accused on October 8," Dholpur SP Mridul Kachawa.

"Attempts are being made to arrest the accused persons. We are in contact with Madhya Pradesh STF and Morena police," he said.

Further investigation is underway (ANI)

