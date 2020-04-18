Rajasthan: Two more COVID-19 patients have died in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 18 (ANI): Two more coronavirus patients died in Jaipur on Friday night, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus in Jaipur to nine.

The first coronavirus patient was a 76-year-old resident of Subhash Chowk, Jaipur, and had tested positive for the virus on April 12. The patient was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and hypertension.

The second coronavirus patient was a 47-year-old resident of Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, and had tested positive for the virus on April 15. The patient was acutely diabetic.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jaipur now stands at 496. The total number of positive cases in Rajasthan rises to 1,270 including 19 deaths, according to the Rajasthan Health Department.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 14,378, including 11,906 active cases. So far, 1,991 patients have been cured and discharged while 480 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

