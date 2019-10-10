Rajasthan: Two youth thrashed by mob on suspicion of child-lifting

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Five people have been arrested for allegedly thrashing two youths on suspicion of child-lifting in Dholi village, Rajasthan under the limits of Asind police station.

"The incident occurred on October 8. We received a call that two youth had abducted a child and the villagers of Toli Kheda caught them. Both men were beaten up by the mob. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and rescued the men. We have arrested five people in connection with this case so far. Both men are undergoing treatment at a hospital. We are further investigating the case," said Rohit Meena, Deputy Superintendent, Asind.

According to the victims, the mob had tied them to an electric pole and thrashed them for over one hour, until the police came to their rescue.

"I and my friend went to Kaliyas village for some work. It was late night when we were returning from there on a motorcycle and suddenly a few people stopped us in Toli Kheda village. They started claiming that we are child-lifters, after that, they tied us to an electric pole and thrashed us. We kept pleading but nobody listened to us. Later, the mob informed the police and alleged that we are child-lifters," said Udairam Bhil, one of the victims. (ANI)

