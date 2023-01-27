Rajasthan: Unidentified miscreants uproot ATM with Rs 8 lakh cash, probe underway

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 27 (ANI): Some unidentified miscreants allegedly uprooted an ATM machine containing more than Rs 8 lakh cash, the police said on Friday.

According to officials, three masked miscreants reached the ATM booth of Bank of Baroda in the Sursura area of Rupangarh police station.

Rs 8,00,000 cash was present in the ATM machine when it was uprooted and stolen by the miscreants at around 1:30 am, they said.



The incident was captured on the CCTV camera, the police team has started the search for the accused.

As per the police officials, the incident happened late at night and came to light only in the morning.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

