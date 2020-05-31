Rajasthan unlock guidelines- Govt offices to resume full operations, parks &shops to open

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Rajasthan Government on Sunday issued guidelines for "unlocking" the lockdown for the period from June 1 to June 30.

The new guidelines have given relaxations to some activities but said "there will be no relaxation in the areas under containment zones of hotspots and clusters/curfew areas."

Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities is strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am across the state.

Regarding the common safety precautions that need to be followed amid coronavirus pandemic, the government said, "Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public and workplaces and public transport."

"All government offices to function with full strength. Private offices can also operate with up to full strength but should encourage "work from home" to the extent possible," read the order.

While the inter-state and within the state on approved routes, except for containment zones is permitted, the city buses shall not ply till further orders.

The District Magistrate and other authorized officers have been empowered to enforce the common safety prescriptions through fines and penal action as prescribed in the Disaster Management Act, 2005/The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

The order read, "All shops can open but need to follow restrictions like no sale should be made to any customer who is not wearing a mask; shops will ensure that not more than two customers, in a small shop, and not more than five customers in a large shop, shall be permitted within at any point of time with the social distancing of six feet distance. Any violation of the above conditions shall result in sealing of shop and fine or legal action."

The government has also allowed the sale of food items through shops/stalls/thelas/kiosks, including juice, tea, chaat etc but they have "to maintain the required standard of cleanliness, hygiene and garbage disposal. They will also have to ensure that social distancing is being maintained."

The order stated that public parks will be open for all but "all touch/contact related activities inside the park will be closed/covered to ensure that they are not used.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has to be informed about any marriage related gatherings. (ANI)

