Rajasthan: Unseasonal rains damage crops

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Unseasonal rainfall and storms occurring during the last few days have destroyed different crops in the region.

On Sunday also the rains lashed the region and heavy downpour lasted for one and a half hours.

The untimely rains are becoming a cause of concerns for farmers of the region with their Kharif crops being damaged due to changed weather.

Farmers are eyeing government help in the wake of damages caused to 50-70 per cent of their crops due to rains in the area.

According to farmers of the area, their yield of cotton and pulses are worst affected due to rains.

"The farmers had planted their crops after moderate rainfall in the early monsoon season. But the heavy rainfall before the harvest season has caused damage to their crops," Ramkumar Bishnoi, Agricultural Officer said.

The rains also created problems for the general populace as it led to water-logging in many parts of the district. (ANI)

