Rajasthan: Villagers beat up man, woman for alleged love affair

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A man and a married woman were beaten up on Saturday evening by few people in a village of the district on the allegations of a love affair between the two.

The incident took place in the Kheroda police station area where some people beat up a man and a woman alleging a love affair between the two. The villagers cut their hair and paraded them in the village. Women were also involved in the incident.

"The incident came to light through social media. We directed the forces to register the FIR after meeting the victim," Kailash Chandra Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police, Udaipur said.

"The three prime accused have been arrested out of which two were women. We are investigating the case. Police are providing proper protection to the victims," he added.

Further investigation is underway.


