Rajasthan: Villagers rescue 3-year-old child whose head got stuck in utensil

Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A three-year-old child whose head got stuck in a steel vessel was rescued by villagers who cut open the utensil.

In a video of the incident, the child was seen screaming while the villagers attempted to cut the utensil.

"It took almost half an hour to cut the utensil, it was very difficult for us. The child is now safe," said one of the villagers who rescued the child. (ANI)

