Rajasthan: Voting underway for local body elections

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Voting is currently underway in 49 municipal bodies across Rajasthan to elect 2105 ward councillors.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. A total of 7,942 candidates are in the fray in 49 civic bodies of the state.

The election department said that a total of 33.69 lakh voters, including 17.05 lakh men and 16.01 lakh women, were eligible to vote.

The counting of votes will be held on November 19. (ANI)

