A train carrying water to drought-hit Pali District in Rajasthan will leave from Jodhpur on Thursday (Photo/ANI)
Rajasthan: Water to be transported from Jodhpur to drought-hit Pali on daily basis via train

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:07 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a bid to address the severe water shortage in Pali of Rajasthan, a train carrying water to drought-hit district will leave on Thursday from Jodhpur Railway Station.
"Our initial plan was to send two wagons of 50kg each carrying 10 MLD (million litres per day) water on a daily basis. But we have been provided with 30kg wagon only right now so we will be sending these wagons to the drought-hit area," said Neeraj Kumar, Water Engineer Officer.
"The water will be supplied in two rounds daily. Around 30 lakh litres of water will be transported to Pali on a daily basis."
While speaking to ANI Pali District collector, Dinesh Kumar said: "As the dam has dried up in the area, so we are transporting water from here to Pali. We have planned to continue with the water transportation till rains lash the parched region or until we get a sufficient amount of drinking water in the area."
This is the first train that will be heading to Pali today to transport water in the drought-hit area. (ANI)

