Rajasthan: Widow of soldier died in Pulwama attack claims "house arrest"

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], March 11 (ANI): Madhubala Meena, widow of jawan Hemraj who lost his life during the Pulwama attack in 2019 has alleged that the police 'forcibly' removed her along with the other protesters from the site on the pretext of the "medical treatment".

"More than 10 women policemen forcibly made me sit in a car from the protest site in Jaipur on the pretext of medical treatment and brought me to my home in Kota Sangod and put me under house arrest," Madhubala Meena said on Saturday while talking to ANI.

The widows of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, on Friday were removed from outside Congress MLA Sachin Pilot's residence in Jaipur where they were protesting against the state government demanding jobs for families and other government benefits.

She further said that she will continue to raise the demand to install the statue of Hemraj at court square.



"I was protesting in Jaipur along with MP Kirodi Lal Meena and other widows. The demand to install the statue of Hemraj at court square will continue," she said.

She further alleged that the local MLA unveiled the statue of her husband Hemraj by installing it, but she was not "aware" of the leader's move.

"The local MLA unveiled the statue of martyr Hemraj by installing it, but none of us has even been told about it. I warn the government that if the demands are not met, then there will be a dharna again," she further said.



Asserting that she has never asked to remove Swami Vivekananda's statue, she said, "I never said that Swami Vivekananda's statue should be removed and jawan's statue should be installed. Swami Vivekananda has served the country, he should not be insulted."

"Sons of these ministers and leaders are not in the army, so they will not understand our pain," Meena said.

Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore along with several other leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were detained by police on Saturday in Jaipur during their protest against CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state over the matter of outcry by widows of jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Heavy police were deployed in Jaipur in view of the massive protest.

Protesting BJP leaders and workers raised slogans against CM Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan and accused it of insulting the widow of jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Some of them could also be seen climbing up on barricades erected by the police to prevent untoward incidents.

On Friday, BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena was rushed to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur after he reportedly sustained 'injuries' during a clash with police. While BJP workers staged a protest outside the hospital.

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena, who accompanied the protesting widows at the spot, alleged that the widows of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack were insulted by the state government.

Protests by the Pulwama widows intensified on Thursday as they sought justice from the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government by putting grass in their mouths. (ANI)

