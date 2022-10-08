Rajasthan will welcome all industrialists, whether it's Ambani, Adani or Amit Shah's son: CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 8 (ANI): Following the remarks by BJP's Rajendra Rathore that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is raising questions about industrialist Gautam Adani and his BJP links, while Ashok Gehlot is signing initiatives with Adani, the Rajasthan chief minister said that whether it is Ambani, Adani or Amit Shah's son, the state government would welcome all industrialists, because it wants investment in Rajasthan.

While addressing the media during the Invest Rajasthan Summit, the Rajasthan CM said, "Whether it is Ambani, Adani or Amit Shah's son, we will welcome all the industrialists, because we want investment in Rajasthan.

"I was listening to the BJP allegations. They tried to create hindrances and made issues in the media about Mr Gautam Adani's name. Raising this issue will cost BJP heavily. Rajendra Rathore cannot sleep properly unless he speaks to the media, but his words are of no value. This is not a private programme, so investors whether from BJP or from Congress can participate in it," Gehlot said.

"We have signed MOUs worth 11 lakh crore this time, and it will contribute to raising employment opportunities. Our government has provided 3,55,000 government jobs, which is a record in itself. There is a great atmosphere for investment in the state," Gehlot further said.

Earlier, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore took a jibe at CM Gehlot for sharing the stage with Gautam Adani, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked BJP multiple times by taking Adani's name.



Earlier on Friday, the Rajasthan CM inaugurated the 'Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022, a two-day event being organized in Rajasthan's capital city.

While addressing the Invest Rajasthan Summit on Friday, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said, "We will give full cooperation in the construction of a cricket stadium in Udaipur. We also discussed which districts in the state do not have a medical college, and how we can help the state in this direction."

"Adani Group invested over Rs 35,000 crores across multiple industrial sectors in Rajasthan. Continuing our investment in the renewable business, another 10,000 MW with an investment of Rs 50,000 crores is under implementation," Adani said.

"This will be commissioned progressively for the next five years. In this context, just a week ago we also achieved commercial operations of the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant. It's here in Rajasthan," Adani further said.

Invest Rajasthan is the state's active investor outreach program comprising domestic, national and international investor meets, embassy connect programs and virtual seminars. The program aims at soliciting investment proposals, processing them on a mission mode and taking them to fruition. (ANI)

