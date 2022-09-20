Rajasthan: Woman associated with BJP receives beheading threat for social media post on Gyanvapi

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI): A woman associated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a threat letter over her social media post on the Gyanvapi case, the Rajasthan Police said on Monday.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police Station informed, that a case has been registered in the matter.

"A woman in Alwar received a threat letter over her social media post on the Gyanvapi case. She is associated with BJP. She received a letter in which it was written that she will be beheaded. A case has been registered in the matter and CCTV forages are being checked," SHO said.

Last week, Varanasi Court dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Following this, a Varanasi court ordered the survey of the mosque complex.



Earlier on June 28, a man named Kanhaiya Lal Teli was killed at his shop in Udaipur after he had reportedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The case was initially registered on June 29 at Udaipur's Dhanmandi Police Station. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-registered the case on June 29 and took over the probe.

All the nine persons accused in the matter have been arrested by NIA.

The main killers involved in the case-- Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad-- were taken into custody on June 29 by Rajasthan Police and then by the NIA during the investigation of the case.

NIA FIR mentions that "assailants involved in the 'brutal' murder of Kanhaiyya, circulated a video of the assault with assertion to promote "enmity on religious ground" and to create "panic and terror" amongst the masses across the country.

The FIR is based on the complaint of Kanhaiyya's son Yash Teli, a resident of Rajasthan's Housing Board Colony, regarding the brutal killing of his father by two assailants-- Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad-- armed with sharp weapons at his shop 'Suprim Tailor', Bhoot Mahal Maaldas street, Udaipur.

Two workers of the shop were also injured by the assailants in the incident, mentions the FIR. The brutal killing took place on June 28 (Tuesday) between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at NIA through an order issued by the MHA's Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused, both residents of Udaipur, posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well. (ANI)

