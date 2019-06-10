Rajasthan: Woman, daughter allegedly killed for dowry, bodies dumped in water tank

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], June 10 (ANI): Police have recovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter from inside a water tank here on Sunday and are questioning her husband and in-laws.

The woman identified as Prerna Swami was allegedly killed for dowry, according to Prerna's father.

Prerna's father Mohanlal has registered a case of dowry against his daughter's husband Ravikant and her in-laws. He has alleged that her daughter's in-laws used to harass her for dowry and ultimately killed her for the same reason.

A case has been registered against Prerna's husband and in-laws under sections 498 A, 304 B and 302 of the Indian Penal code.

Subhash Sharma, Circle Officer City, said, "The woman's parents have alleged that they have been killed over dowry demands. FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway".

A police official Ishwar Prasad said, "On Sunday morning around 5 am police got the information regarding the incident. When police reached the spot the body of the child was taken out of the water tank. Prerna's body was taken out by the police."

"Prerna lived with her daughter and husband on the first floor of the building. Postmortem of the deceased have been conducted and the report is awaited," police said. (ANI)

