Rajasthan: Woman dies after falling into borewell in Sawai Madhopur

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): A woman while working in a farm here on Saturday fell into an open borewell and died by the time the rescue team brought her out of the borewell.

"A woman named Shanti Meena aged 38 years accidentally slipped in a borewell in Sirsali village under the Batoda police station limits. We did our best to rescue the woman from the borewell by carrying out digging of the same with the help of 5 JCB machines," said Pankaj Ojha, SDM of Sawai Madhopur.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to bring her out alive from the borewell," he added. (ANI)

