Rajasthan: Woman dies after falling into borewell pit

Sawaimadhopur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): A woman died after falling into a borewell pit in Sawaimadhopur district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Sirsali village of Baamanwaas assembly constituency at around 11 PM.

The victim identified as 38-year-old Shanti Meena was working in a farm when she slipped and fell into the borewell.

The body was retrieved from 40 feet and was sent to the primary health centre.

Sub Divisional Officer Hemraj Paridwal said,"The woman's body was recovered and has been handed over to the family after post-mortem." (ANI)