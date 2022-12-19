Rajasthan: Woman killed with heavy stones, lover arrested

Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], December 19 (ANI): A person was arrested for allegedly killing a woman with heavy stones, near a mine in Rajasthan, the police informed on Sunday.

Additional SP Kishori Lal informed that the victim' Gyanibai's body was found crushed under a stone, adding that her body as well as the stones near her bore blood marks.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Dog Squad were called to the scene after which the police started the investigation.



The police said they were looking into all aspects of the case.

The police were informed by the victim's neighbours that Gyanibai and Chandraprakash, the accused, were in a relationship.

They had known each other and were working together at the mine, police said.

Further, according to the police, the two had developed differences over the past few days, after which the deceased started ignoring the accused.

Later, the accused called her near the mine and killed her with stones, police said. (ANI)

