Rajasthan: Woman sarpanch climbs over JCB machine to stop encroachment

Jalore (Rajasthan) [India, Nov 22 (ANI): In a viral video, a woman was seen attempting to climb over a JCB machine through its front loader end.

The woman identified as Rekha Devi, Sarpanch of Mandawala village was trying to stop an alleged encroachment.

"The land belongs to gram panchayat. A man, Vagha Ram, illegally encroached the land later the panchayat acted against it. After this, the debris was cleared. Now, he is again encroaching the land and now constructing a wall there. When we went there, he indulged in the scuffle. We have also given a report to police but they did not act," Rekha Devi told ANI.

The land was allegedly encroached by a man named Vagha Ram who also started construction there to which Rekha Devi opposed. In August, Gram Panchayat Mandawala removed the illegal encroachment.

Deputy Supreintendent of Police, Jaidev Singh said: "Sarpanch Rekha Chowdhury had filed a complaint against encroachment in Mandala and we also registered the case. JCB also hit her vehicle. Efforts are being carried out to nab Vagha Ram. The action will be taken".

