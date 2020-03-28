Rajasthani youth tests positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): In Andhra Pradesh, a 23-year-old man of Rajasthan, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kurnool District Collector Veerapandian confirmed the news via Twitter and stated that the 23-year-old patient is stable.

"23 years old person, native of Rajasthan residing in Nossam village of Sanjamala mandal, has been confirmed COVID-19 positive. He has been under stable conditions and being treated at GGH Kurnool," Veerapandian tweeted.

This is the 14th positive case of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

