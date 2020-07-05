Rajasthan's Churu records maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius today

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], July 4 (ANI): A maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius was recorded in Rajasthan's Churu district on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Locals took shelter under tree shades for relief from the scorching sun.

IMD has also predicted some relief as there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm, along with partly cloudy sky. (ANI)

