Rajasthan's COVID-19 cases rise to 5,845 with 338 new cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 19 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan now stands at 5,845 after 338 new cases were reported in the state, as per state health department.

The number of cases is inclusive of 2,365 patients who are active COVID-19 cases while 3,337 patients have recovered from the disease, said the state health department in a bulletin.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 143 after five new deaths were reported today.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1, 01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

