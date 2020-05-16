Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 4,924

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 16 (ANI): With 86 new positive cases of coronavirus, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally on Saturday reached 4924, according to the state health department.

The Rajasthan Health Department stated that 86 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported till 2 pm. Out of 4,924 total cases, 2,014 are active cases, 2,480 have been discharged and 125 have died.

With 3,970 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total confirmed cases in the country reached 85,940 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll due to the infection also reached 2,752. (ANI)

