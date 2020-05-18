Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 5,342

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI): As many as 140 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,342, according to the state health department.

As per the latest update, two deaths were reported in the state on Monday, taking the death toll to 133.

Out of the total cases, 2,666 have been discharged, the Rajasthan Health Department stated.

The central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from Monday. The MHA has also given powers to States/UTs demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones.

According to the guidelines, "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier." (ANI)