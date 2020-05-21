Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 6,098

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI): With 83 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported in Rajasthan on Thursday morning, the total number of cases in the state stood at 6,098, said the state health department.

The total coronavirus cases include 2,527 active ones and 150 deaths. Dungarpur reported the maximum number of cases, standing at 28.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,609 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,12,359, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

