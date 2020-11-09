'Rajat Tula' organised for Gujarat BJP chief in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 9 (ANI): Gujarat BJP President C R Paatil on Sunday received a "Rajat Tula" organised by Jain society in Surat, where he was weighed against 101 kilogram of silver.



Paatil, was in the city as part of a three-day tour covering north Gujarat.

"Jain society organized the Rajat tula programme. They have given 101 kilograms against my weight of 96 kilograms. We will distribute this silver among societies which are doing welfare works," Paatil told reporters here.

When asked about the programme, Suresh Shah, Rajat Tula programme convenor said: "We are happy that CR Paatil has been made Gujarat BJP chief. The Jain society conducted Patil's Rajattula with 101 kg silver." (ANI)

