Rajdhani School owner sent to one-day police custody in northeast Delhi violence case

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A district and sessions court in Delhi on Monday sent Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooq to one-day police custody in connection with a case related to the violence in Shiv Vihar during the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav sent Farooq to one-day police custody after hearing Delhi Police's application challenging the dismissal of its remand application by a magistrate court.

Delhi Police had earlier approached a magistrate court seeking the remand of Farooq, however the same was dismissed.

He is being probed in another FIR pertaining to the damage of another school adjoining the Rajdhani school building that also led to several casualties.

The court observed that only local conspiracy angle needs to be investigated, bearing in mind all the precautions required for COVID-19 situation.

The respondent shall get medically examined before handing over his custody to the Superintendent concerned, Central Jail, Mandoli, the court directed.

The Delhi Police has already filed a chargesheet against Farooq under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to rioting, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, promoting enmity between different groups and attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

The case was registered for the violence that took place on February 24 outside Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar area of New Mustafabad here on the complaint of the owner of DRP Convent Public School, which is adjacent to the Rajdhani School.

The police, in the chargesheet, said that during the investigation it was found that Farooq had hatched a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots in and around the school.

According to the chargesheet, the rioters had camped inside the school and fired bullets, threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult, specially installed for the purpose, from its terrace.

"The rioters had used ropes to climb down from the terrace of Rajdhani School into the compound of DRP Convent School and then the mob had set the school on fire. The mob had looted the computers and other expensive items from DRP Convent School. They also burned down a building belonging to Anil Sweets in front of Rajdhani School," the chargesheet said. (ANI)

