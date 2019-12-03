Rajeev Dhavan has always been a symbol of justice, unity: AIMPLB

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) spokesperson Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani on Tuesday said that ousted senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan has always been a symbol of "justice and unity".

The comment came after Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in Ayodhya land title dispute case, was sacked by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind a day after it filed a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict in the case.

"Rajeev Dhavan has always been a symbol of justice and unity. AIMPLB will continue its efforts in the Supreme Court under his esteemed leadership," Rahmani stated in a tweet.

The spokesperson added, "We are indebted to the senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for his sincere exceptional and incomparable efforts in the Babri Masjid case. We hope that he would represent us again when the review petition is filed".

Board's secretary Zafaryab Jilani yesterday asserted that they will file the review petition before December 9.

On November 9 last month, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque. (ANI)

