Rajeev Kumar assumes charge as Election Commissioner

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Rajeev Kumar assumed charge as the Election Commissioner of India on Tuesday.

He joined the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Kumar, a Former Finance Secretary was appointed as Election Commissioner following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa.

"The President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, IAS (retd) (JH:1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner who has resigned with effect from August 31," read a notification of the Law Ministry.

Kumar is a former IAS officer from Jharkhand cadre. Lavasa will take up the position of vice-president at the Asian Development Bank. (ANI)

