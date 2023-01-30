Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi is new Drugs Controller General of India

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended the name of Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as the new Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted interviews for the appointment of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last week.

The top contenders were Dr V G Somani, Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, and Dr Jai Prakash.

Earlier ANI reported, that the final name will be announced soon.

Earlier on November 11 last year, Dr V G Somani's term as DCGI which came into effect on Nov 16, 2022, was extended for three months.

This was done the second time, as he had also got an extension in the month of August 2022.

Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare issued the circular regarding the extension of DCGI for a further period of three months.

Dr V G Somani was appointed as the Drugs Controller General of India in the month of August 2019.

DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which is responsible to ensure quality drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to give approval to new drugs and regulate clinical trials. (ANI)