Rajeev Topno appointed Senior Advisor to World Bank Executive Director

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Rajeev Topno will be the senior advisor to the Executive Director of World Bank, Washington DC, under the Department of Economic Affairs.

"The Government of India approves the appointment of Rajeev Topno for the post of Senior Advisor to the Executive Director, World Bank, Washington DC, under the Department of Economic Affairs," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions in an official memo.

Ravi Kota has been appointed for the post of Minister (Economic) (Joint Secretary level), Embassy of India, Washington DC, the USA under the Department of Economic Affairs.

Lekhan Thakkar for the post of Counsellor (Economic) (Director level), Embassy of India, Beijing, China, under the Department of Economic Affairs.

"The Government of India has also approved H Atheli for the post of Advisor (Director level) to ED, Asian Development Bank, Manila, Philippines Department of Economic Affairs," said the Ministry. (ANI)

