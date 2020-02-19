New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday appointed former Indian Coast Guard chief Rajendra Singh member to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
He was the first cadre officer of the Coast Guard to have been appointed the Director-General of the maritime force. (ANI)
Rajendra Singh appointed member of NDMA
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:30 IST
